Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

TTM stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tata Motors by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 135,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 212,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 102,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 95,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

