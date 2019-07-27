Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

TATYY stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.94%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

