TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Down 46.4% in July

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 648,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CGBD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,775. The company has a market capitalization of $915.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.55%.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 204.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 1,413.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

