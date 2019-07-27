Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Price Up 28.1%

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) traded up 28.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.00, 573,615 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,220% from the average session volume of 43,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.47). Equities analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,607,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,686,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $417,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

