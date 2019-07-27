TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $275,765.00 and approximately $17,736.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019992 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,454 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

