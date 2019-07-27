Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.46.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$28.05. 1,713,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$23.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

