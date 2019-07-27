TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

TGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of SuperCom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 815,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,233. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 309.17%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 824,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 345,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

