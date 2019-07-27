The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLBG) Stock Price Down 22.5%

Shares of The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLBG) were down 22.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

About The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLBG)

The OLB Group, Inc provides health-related discount benefit plans in the United States. It also offers e-commerce development and consulting services. The OLB Group, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.