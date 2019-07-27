Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,372 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $177,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group cut shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.55.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.21. 1,274,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The company has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

