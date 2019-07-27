Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,280,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after buying an additional 607,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,013,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.55.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $287.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

