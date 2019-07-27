Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.16-12.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3-25.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.40 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.16-12.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.55.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

