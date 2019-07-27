Thore Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98,524.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $60,721.00 and approximately $98,524.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00936280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

