Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 52,576 Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $321,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 59.0% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 180,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith acquired 323,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,638.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,759.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,420,533 shares of company stock worth $4,753,242. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $253.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

