Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $930.72 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $930,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $214,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,241.20.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,943.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,928.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.59, for a total value of $1,614,439.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

