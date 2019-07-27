Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $20.09 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Verisk Analytics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 82.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 846,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $152.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.