ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Independent Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.28 ($21.26).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €11.60 ($13.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.92. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

