TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Short Interest Update

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TMSR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TMSR has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

