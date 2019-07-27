Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.67-6.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.68. Torchmark also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.67-6.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TMK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 629,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,119. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Torchmark has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.18.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torchmark will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 290 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $25,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 38,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $3,320,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,814 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,756 in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

