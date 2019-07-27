Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.67-6.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. Torchmark also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.67-6.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TMK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.93. 629,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,119. Torchmark has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Torchmark will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,289,459.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $89,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,814 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,756 in the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

