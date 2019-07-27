Torque Trading Up 41.5% Over Last Week (XTC)

Torque (CURRENCY:XTC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Torque has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. One Torque coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Torque has a market cap of $1.36 million and $1,916.00 worth of Torque was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00293356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.01609402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00118664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Torque Profile

Torque launched on August 29th, 2014. Torque’s total supply is 8,658,235,878 coins and its circulating supply is 8,532,235,878 coins. Torque’s official Twitter account is @tilecoinx. The official message board for Torque is medium.com/torque. The Reddit community for Torque is /r/stellite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Torque is stellite.cash.

Buying and Selling Torque

Torque can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torque directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torque should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torque using one of the exchanges listed above.

