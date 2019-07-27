Total (NYSE:TOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Total (NYSE:TOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

TOT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 818,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,497. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. Total has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.7128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $53.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Total by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Total by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Total by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

