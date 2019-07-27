Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 10,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

VIAV stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.73. 2,508,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,954. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $204,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,556 shares of company stock worth $307,093. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

