Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 146.9% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 11.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teradyne by 117.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities cut New Age Beverages from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $1,324,048.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,691.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TER traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,261. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.