Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,960. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

