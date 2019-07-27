Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 490 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $119.29. 560,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,473. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.