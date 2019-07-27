Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 8,938 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,982,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,154,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 390.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 421,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 335,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.62. 5,603,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,140,439. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

