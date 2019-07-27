Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $413,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 708.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.25. 471,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $125.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.62 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HAE. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $22.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total transaction of $114,297.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 57,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,442,547.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,709. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

