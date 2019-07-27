Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 992,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $156,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,962.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $169,540.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,322 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $41.51. 333,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,548. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.33.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

