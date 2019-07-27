Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.58. 5,026,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.96. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.