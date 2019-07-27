Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 606 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.