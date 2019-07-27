Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.28 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,894,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,340,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $185,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

NYSE:UNP opened at $174.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

