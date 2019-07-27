Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

