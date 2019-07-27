Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $474,132,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 19,658.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Stryker by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 863,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,330,000 after purchasing an additional 343,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $508,167.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,503.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.41.

NYSE:SYK opened at $214.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

