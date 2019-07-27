Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 1,240 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

