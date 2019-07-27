Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 200 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 60.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,077,150 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

