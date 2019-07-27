Traid (TRAID) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded up 72.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Traid has a total market capitalization of $14,988.00 and $43.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Traid has traded 89.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

Traid (CRYPTO:TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 40,995,760 coins and its circulating supply is 18,055,760 coins. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

