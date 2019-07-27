Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,337,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,035,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,890 shares of company stock valued at $20,939,488 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.23.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

