Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Down 34.3% in July

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 59,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider David M. Blackman acquired 5,000 shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Morea acquired 10,000 shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of TRMT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 202,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,311. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

