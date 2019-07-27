TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TNET traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.78. 604,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $76.90.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edward Griese sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $30,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total transaction of $1,678,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,640,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,385.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.