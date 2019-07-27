Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.42. Trinity Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

NYSE TRN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 2,453,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.96. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $45,081.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

