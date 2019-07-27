Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 47,015 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 4.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $525,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,692 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,749,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $498,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $442,149,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in FedEx by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $497,162,000 after acquiring an additional 792,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FedEx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after acquiring an additional 418,451 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $174.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,598. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.57. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

