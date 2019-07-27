Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Tripadvisor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,732 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 2,620.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

