Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of Triumph Group worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,567.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period.

Triumph Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 364,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.75. Triumph Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $869.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

