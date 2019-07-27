TrueFlip (TFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,173.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $42,173.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00293271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.01569503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00119759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

