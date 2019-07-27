Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.8% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,859,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,679 shares of company stock valued at $30,118,886. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $114.73 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

