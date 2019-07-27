Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHS. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $68.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.39.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.