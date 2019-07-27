Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $148,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,028.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $700,052. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

ALLY opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

