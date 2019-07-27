Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Bought by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,794 shares during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. makes up approximately 3.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.67% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $32,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 303,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 30.1% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 275,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 63,684 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. 539,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

TKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

