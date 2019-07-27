Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Twitter stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,499,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,409. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $46,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 8,703 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $344,203.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,648 shares of company stock worth $3,416,272. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Twitter by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

