U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.53. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 9,778 shares.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

